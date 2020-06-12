Fast News

Governor Andrew Cuomo of US state signs law that will ban police chokeholds, prohibit false race-based 911 calls, and set up a special prosecutor's office to probe deaths during police encounters.

Demonstrators protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in New York City, New York, US on June 11, 2020. (Reuters)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law on Friday a sweeping package of police accountability measures that received new backing following protests of George Floyd's killing, including one allowing the release of officers' long-withheld disciplinary records.

"Police reform is long overdue and Mr Floyd’s murder is only the most recent murder," Cuomo, a Democrat, said.

The measures were approved earlier this week by the state's Democratic-led Legislature.

Some of the bills had been proposed in years past and failed to win approval, but lawmakers moved with new urgency in the wake of massive, nationwide demonstrations over Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

I just signed into law nation-leading legislation that:



-Ends 50-A

-Bans chokeholds

-Prohibits false race-based 911 calls

-Makes Attorney General the independent prosecutor in killings of unarmed civilians by police



There is more to do & NY will lead the way. pic.twitter.com/i4MUKe37IY — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 12, 2020

What the law bans?

The laws will ban police chokeholds, make it easier to sue people who call police on others without good reason, and set up a special prosecutor’s office to investigate the deaths of people during and following encounters with police officers.

Some bills, including body camera legislation, drew support from Republicans, who opposed legislation that repealed a state law long used to block the release of police disciplinary records over concerns about officers' privacy.

Eliminating the law, known as Section 50-a, would make complaints against officers, as well as transcripts and final dispositions of disciplinary proceedings, public for the first time in decades.

Today NY took a major step toward justice by enacting landmark police reform.



To the activists and advocates who spoke out year after year,



To all who marched and demanded justice in the last weeks,



Thank you.



Your voices brought real change. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 12, 2020

Reinventing police departments

Cuomo said he will require local governments to develop and adopt by April 1 plans to reinvent police departments to address use of force, police bias and other issues that have triggered anti-racism protests.

Cuomo said he would sign an executive order that says state funding will go only to municipalities with laws mandating their police departments "reinvent and modernise" to battle systemic racism.

"That should be done in every police agency in this country," Cuomo said.

'I can’t breathe!'

He spoke alongside the mothers of Eric Garner and Sean Bell, unarmed black Americans who died in confrontations with New York City police.

Garner's death on a Staten Island sidewalk came after a white officer used a deadly chokehold on him during a 2014 arrest.

His dying words, "I can’t breathe!", became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement decrying police killings of unarmed black people.

Floyd, 46, handcuffed and lying face down on a Minneapolis street while an officer knelt into the back of his neck for nearly nine minutes, also cried out "please, I can’t breathe," before falling silent and still.

Source: AP