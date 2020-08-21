Fast News

Lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Pennsylvania, joined by California, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina and the District of Columbia.

Demonstrators hold a large mock mail-in ballot as others hit pans and pots during a protest against changes in the postal service outside of the condo of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in Washington, US, August 15, 2020. (Reuters)

Seven states led by Pennsylvania have sued the US Postal Service and the new postmaster general, saying service changes in recent weeks have harmed the ability of states to conduct free and fair elections.

The suit, filed in US District Court in Pennsylvania on Friday, was joined by California, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina and the District of Columbia.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said: "to the Trump Administration, delivering your paycheck, medication or ballot is a joke but there's nothing funny about the wages you earn, your health, or right to vote. That’s why today we’re standing with Pennsylvania and other states, taking the Postmaster General to court."

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the Postal Service will deliver all election mail.

"The postal service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on-time," DeJoy told a Senate hearing.

"This sacred duty is my Number One priority between now and election day."

NEWS: We've officially filed our lawsuit to protect the #USPS.



Pres Trump and Postmaster DeJoy might say they're backing down but, in CA, we're not going to take their word for it.



Free and fair elections are too important to leave to an empty promise. https://t.co/72RM0SB6xO pic.twitter.com/PEQXvUrray — Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) August 21, 2020

We will not stop fighting to ensure the Postal Service is protected in the months ahead. Thank you to Supervisor @shamannwalton and postal union leaders for joining me in the Bayview today to defend this essential service for American seniors and families. #DontMessWithUSPS pic.twitter.com/teAokwXVqJ — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 18, 2020

Call from Democrats

A group of 90 Democrats on Wednesday called on the Postal Service's board of governors to immediately remove DeJoy "to protect this critical institution," according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The letter, signed by Democrats including David Cicilline, Karen Bass, Mark Pocan, Hakem Jeffries and Gerald Connolly said "in his brief time as Postmaster General, Mr DeJoy has implemented policies that have slowed delivery times to unacceptable levels and resulted in undelivered mail".

No change in operations

US President Donald Trump has never told the Postal Service to change operations to slow mail service, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Tuesday, after Democrats accused Trump of slowing delivery to hinder mail-in voting.

"President Trump at no time has instructed or directed the post office to cut back on overtime, or any other operational decision that would slow things down," Meadows said, according to a media pool report.

READ MORE: US Postal Service halts changes blamed for delays after uproar, lawsuits

Source: TRTWorld and agencies