At least 13 people were injured when gunfire erupted early on Saturday morning along Sixth Street, a popular area filled with bars and restaurants.

Scene from Austin's 6th Street in Austin, Texas, US, March 8, 2019. (Reuters)

At least 13 people were wounded in a shooting in downtown Austin, Texas early, police said, adding the suspected shooter was still at large.

Two of the injured are reported to be in a critical condition, Austin Police Department Interim Chief Joseph Chacon said in a statement.

“I cannot say that there is no further public danger at this point because the suspect is not in custody. It appears at this point to be isolated to this one area," Chacon said.

The incident took place at around 01:30 am (0630 GMT) in the Sixth Street Entertainment District area and there were no deaths reported at the time of the briefing, he added.

FBI looped in

"It's not clear at this point what sparked this off, but out of an abundance of caution, we have notified the FBI's joint terrorism task force," Chacon said.

Eleven of the injured people were taken to one local hospital, another person was taken to a different hospital, and the other person went to an urgent care facility with gunshot wounds, Chacon said.

“Our officers responded very quickly,” the interim chief said. “They were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets; applications of chest seals.”

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video and other evidence from the area, Chacon said. He asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact police.

