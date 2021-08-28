Fast News

Nora may head up into the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez. But before reaching that, it’s likely to stay offshore while grazing the region around Puerto Vallarta Saturday and the Los Cabos resort region on Monday.

This file photo taken on September 24, 1997 shows Nora heading for Baja California and Southwest US. (Reuters)

A rapidly strengthening Tropical Storm Nora is rolling toward a brush at possible hurricane strength along Mexico’s Pacific Coast and the Baja California Peninsula over the weekend.

The US National Hurricane Center said Nora could bring dangerous flash floods and mudslides through the weekend.

Nora may head up into the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez. But before reaching that, it’s likely to stay offshore while grazing the region around Puerto Vallarta Saturday and the Los Cabos resort region on Monday.

The Hurricane Center said the storm could bring dangerous flash floods and mudslides through the weekend as it runs parallel along the coast, likely coming closest at points below the Puerto Vallarta region on Saturday.

READ MORE: Tennessee flooding leaves several dead and missing

The latest Key Messages for Tropical Storm Nora.



Leading deep tropical moisture ahead of Nora will likely fuel a Southwest U.S. heavy rain threat next week. https://t.co/Qwo4Rjqbpu — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 27, 2021

Nora to reach force

Models suggest it may avoid a direct hit on the twin resorts of Los Cabos and steam northward into the Gulf.

But the centre noted “That will be a small needle to thread, however, and any future shifts in the models could increase the risk of impacts to either the Baja California Peninsula or the northwestern coast of mainland Mexico through the middle of next week.”

On Friday, Nora was centered about 345 kilometres south-southwest of the port city of Manzanillo, and it was heading to the northwest at 19 kph.

Nora had maximum sustained winds of 100 kph and it was expected to reach hurricane force on Saturday. It was a big system, with tropical storm-force winds extending as far as 445 kilometers from the center.

The hurricane centre said the storm could dump 20 to 30 centimetres of rain over the central Mexican coast, with isolated maximums of up to 50 centimetres.

READ MORE: Grace regains strength as it barrels back towards Mexico

Source: AP