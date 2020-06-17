Fast News

Uighur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 calls for President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Chinese officials for treatment on Uighurs.

Hong Kong protesters rally in support of Uighurs' human rights in Hong Kong, China, December 22, 2019. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump signed legislation on Wednesday that calls for him to impose sanctions on Chinese officials for Beijing's treatment on the minority Muslim Uighur ethnic group.

The House of Representatives and Senate sent the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 to Trump in May. Its title includes an alternative spelling for Uighur.

It calls for Trump to submit to Congress a list of senior Chinese government officials who are engaged in or responsible for serious human rights abuses, and mandates State Department report to Congress on human rights abuses in Xinjiang, including individuals detained in forced labour camps.

The Chinese government denies the allegations and describes them as vocational schools aimed at dampening the allure of religious extremism and violence.

The Chinese embassy in Washington previously said the bill “blatantly smears China’s counterterrorism and deradicalisation measures and seriously interferes in China’s internal affairs,” which Beijing “deplores and firmly opposes”.

China called the US to "stop using Xinjiang-related issues to intervene in China’s internal affairs and refrain from going even further down the wrong path.”

China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region is home to around 10 million Uighurs. The Turkic Muslim group, which makes up around 45 percent of the region's population, has long accused China's authorities of cultural, religious and economic discrimination.

One million souls

Up to 1 million people, or about 7 percent of the Muslim population in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, have been incarcerated in an expanding network of "political re-education" camps, according to US officials and UN experts.

In a report last September, Human Rights Watch accused the Chinese government of a "systematic campaign of human rights violations" against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

According to the 117-page report, the Chinese government conducted "mass arbitrary detention, torture and mistreatment" of Uighurs in the region.

China denies the allegations, maintaining the camps are vocational training centres.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies