US President Donald Trump voices optimism that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan could help in a political settlement to end the nearly 18-year-old US war in Afghanistan and offers to broker on Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India.

US President Donald Trump (R) spoke of possibly restoring to Pakistan $1.3 billion that he had cut last year, depending upon the results of the meeting with visiting Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (Reuters)

US is working with Pakistan to find a way out of the war in Afghanistan and is ready to mediate on Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, President Donald Trump, speaking at a White House meeting with visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, said on Monday.

Trump held out the possibility of restoring US aid to Pakistan, depending upon what is worked out, and offered assistance to Islamabad in trying to ease strained ties with India.

"I think Pakistan is going to help us out to extricate ourselves," Trump said, with Khan sitting next to him at the start of a White House meeting.

Khan told Trump there was only one solution for Afghanistan and that a peace deal with the Taliban was closer than it had ever been.

He said he hoped in the coming days to be able to urge the Taliban to continue the talks.

DEVELOPING: Trump says US is working with Pakistan to leave Afghanistan, does not want US to be a policeman pic.twitter.com/faGZUQby8i — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) July 22, 2019

Uneasy ties

Trump wants to wrap up the US war in Afghanistan — which has dragged on for 17 years — and sees Pakistan's cooperation as crucial to any deal to end the war and ensure the country does not become a base for militant groups like Daesh or Al Qaeda.

Washington wants Islamabad to pressure Afghanistan's Taliban into a permanent ceasefire and participation in talks with the Afghan government.

Trump last year slashed millions of dollars of security assistance to Islamabad, which it accused of serving as a safe haven for militants. Pakistan has denied the accusations.

In recent years relations between the US and Pakistan have resembled a yo-yo.

In November 2018, Trump tweeted, "We no longer pay Pakistan the $Billions because they would take our money and do nothing for us, Bin Laden being a prime example, Afghanistan being another."

That statement created a furore in Islamabad.

Khan, the former captain of the Pakistani cricket team who assumed office last fall, fired back.

He tweeted that Pakistan has suffered 75,000 casualties and lost $123 billion in the "US War on Terror," despite the fact that no Pakistanis were involved in the September 11 attacks. He said the US has only provided a "minuscule" $20 billion in aid.

Now, both countries are trying to smooth tensions.

Trump also said US and Pakistan are seeking to meet the "tremendous potential" in their bilateral ties.

"We haven't met the potential of either country. I think the potential with Pakistan, and likewise the opposite way, we haven't come close to meeting it."

Trump offers to mediate between Pakistan and India pic.twitter.com/iFDenigTAh — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) July 22, 2019

Trump ready to mediate on Kashmir

On Monday, Trump also offered to mediate the decades-long Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, signalling a shift in long-standing US policy that the dispute must be solved bilaterally.

Kashmir has been divided between both countries and China since the end of British colonial rule in 1947, and remains at the root of tensions between the two nuclear-armed South Asian countries.

"If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," Trump said at the White House. "If I can do anything to help, let me know."

Trump said Indian PM Narendra Modi also wanted his help in Kashmir dispute, a remark drawing immediate reaction from New Delhi that denied Modi made such request.

We have seen @POTUS's remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India & Pakistan, on Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by PM @narendramodi to US President. It has been India's consistent position...1/2 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) July 22, 2019

"Only the most powerful state, headed by President Trump, can bring the two countries together," said Khan.

"We have made all overtures to India to start dialogue, resolve our differences through dialogue, but unfortunately we haven't made headway as yet," Pakistan PM said.

Trump expressed a willingness to take up the herculean task.

It is far from the first time that Trump has offered to intervene in a seemingly intractable international dispute. US mediation, which has long been sought by Pakistan, is likely to be rejected outright by New Delhi.

Trump said India's PM Narendra Modi has also asked him to help with disputed Kashmir region, and that he would love to be a mediator.

India and Pakistan have been fighting over the Himalayan former kingdom for decades.

Some 100,000 people, mostly civilians, have died over the past 30 years in India-administered Kashmir, monitoring groups say.

The fighting is between Indian soldiers –– who number around 500,000 on the ground –– and a few hundred rebels wanting either independence or union with Pakistan in a UN-brokered plebiscite and backed by a majority of the population in Kashmir Valley.

Trump offers to mediate peace in Kashmir and thinks he can get it done, easy peasy pic.twitter.com/OQlKqqQ1LL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 22, 2019

Meeting of defence officials

The Pentagon said Pakistan's army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, will meet later on Monday with the top American military officer, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford.

Analysts believe Bajwa will play a key role in behind-the-scenes discussions in which much of the serious business of the visit will take place, with the military looking to persuade Washington to restore aid and cooperation.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies