Twitter Inc says all existing tweets on @POTUS, @F LOTUS, @VP, and other official accounts will be archived, reset to zero tweets, and transferred to the incoming US administration on January 20.

Twitter says its transition process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records. (AFP Archive)

Twitter Inc will transfer control of the @POTUS account to the Joe Biden administration on January 20, the company has said.

"Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021," the company confirmed to Reuters news agency on Saturday.

"As we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records."

The @POTUS account is the official account of the President of the United States and is separate from the @realDonaldTrump account that President Donald Trump uses to tweet.

The handover will see all existing tweets on @POTUS, as well as @F LOTUS, @VP, and other official accounts, archived.

The accounts will then be reset to zero tweets and transferred to the incoming Biden White House that day.

Twitter to meet new comers

The development was reported earlier by Politico which added that the handover of the @POTUS handle requires no sharing of information between the outgoing Trump team and the incoming Biden team.

It also reported that Twitter will meet transition officials of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the coming months to discuss the particulars of how the new administration will use Twitter.

Biden, who has reached the two-week mark since becoming president-elect, is preparing to take office on January 20, but Trump has refused to concede and is seeking to invalidate or overturn the results through lawsuits and recounts in a number of states, claiming – without proof – widespread voter fraud.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies