FBI officials sought documents related to nuclear weapons and other classified files during search operation at ex-US president Donald Trump's home in Florida, Washington Post reports.

US Justice Department has asked a federal court to unseal the warrant the FBI used to search the Mar-a-Lago estate of Donald Trump. (AP)

US federal agents were looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons when they searched former president Donald Trump's home in Florida this week, the Washington Post has reported.

It was not clear if such documents were recovered, the Post reported on Thursday.





Source: TRTWorld and agencies