Fast News

Taiwan welcomed the decision saying the training and equipment would help defend itself against Beijing's "continuing military expansion and provocation".

Washington has remained Taipei's most important ally and leading arms supplier despite switching diplomatic recognition to Beijing in 1979. (AFP)

The US has announced it approved the sale of up to $95 million worth of training and equipment to support Taiwan's Patriot missile defence system, something Taipei said would help protect the island from any invasion by China.

"The proposed sale will help to sustain (Taiwan’s) missile density and ensure readiness for air operations," the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added Taiwan will use the proposed training and equipment as a "deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen homeland defense."

Taiwan's foreign ministry welcomed the arms deal — the third approved under US President Joe Biden — saying it would help protect against Beijing's "continuing military expansion and provocation".

"In the face of China's continuing military expansion and provocation, Taiwan must fully demonstrate its strong determination to defend itself," it said in a statement.

Taiwan's defense ministry said the planned deal is expected to take effect in one month.

READ MORE: China to raise its military spending by 7 percent

Tensions with Beijing

The latest arms purchase comes as Taiwan closely watches the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, as it also lives under the constant threat of an invasion by a giant neighbour.

China regards Taiwan as its territory and has vowed repeatedly to seize it one day, by force if necessary.

Beijing has dramatically ramped up its sabre rattling in recent years, sending 969 Chinese warplanes into Taiwan's air defence zone in 2021, according to a database compiled by AFP news agency — more than double the roughly 380 in 2020.

Taiwan has recorded about 280 warplanes entering the zone so far this year.

The Patriot is a highly mobile surface-to-air missile system that would be a crucial defence against Chinese warplanes.

READ MORE: China inks rules for better supervision of military equipment contracts

Source: TRTWorld and agencies