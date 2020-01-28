The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and gives Israel pretty much everything the Israelis have been demanding.

Democratic US presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is pursued by reporters after attending the Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 28, 2020. (Reuters)

American lawmakers accused the so-called peace plan unveiled Tuesday by US President Donald Trump as a "one-sided proposal" and "anti-peace plan."

Reactions came after the announcement of the long-awaited proposal on Palestine and Israel by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Source: AA