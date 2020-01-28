The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and gives Israel pretty much everything the Israelis have been demanding.
American lawmakers accused the so-called peace plan unveiled Tuesday by US President Donald Trump as a "one-sided proposal" and "anti-peace plan."
Reactions came after the announcement of the long-awaited proposal on Palestine and Israel by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.
It must end the Israeli occupation and enable Palestinian self-determination in an independent state of their own alongside a secure Israel. Trump's so-called 'peace deal' doesn't come close, and will only perpetuate the conflict. It is unacceptable.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 28, 2020
Timing is everything here.— Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) January 28, 2020
The Trump plan is not about advancing peace.
It’s a deliberately timed ploy to interfere in the Israeli elections by distracting attention from Netanyahu’s formal indictment for bribery today and to divert from Trump’s impeachment proceedings.
They could have guaranteed justice, and brought everyone into this peace deal.— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 28, 2020
Instead these two embattled heads of state, impeached and indicted, have a “ just us” peace deal.
It's shameful and disingenuous!
Don't be fooled.— Rep. Andy Levin (@RepAndyLevin) January 28, 2020
What @realDonaldTrump is proposing is a "two-state solution" in name only, not lasting peace that will protect Israel's future as a democratic homeland for the Jewish people or fulfill Palestinians’ aspirations for self-determination.
It’s fitting that the @realDonaldTrump-@netanyahu "plan" was released by a forever impeached President on the same day that Netanyahu was indicted for corruption.— Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) January 28, 2020
This political stunt gets us no closer to peace or justice. As a member of Congress, I consider it a non-starter. https://t.co/PIYYZ75PWc
Let’s remember: Trump has been impeached & Netanyahu was indicted. Releasing a plan without negotiating with Palestinians isn't diplomacy, it's a planned distraction.— Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) January 28, 2020
I reject this pro annexation plan, it is a step in the wrong direction.#PeaceSham