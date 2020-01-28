Fast News

The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and gives Israel pretty much everything the Israelis have been demanding.

Democratic US presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is pursued by reporters after attending the Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 28, 2020. (Reuters)

American lawmakers accused the so-called peace plan unveiled Tuesday by US President Donald Trump as a "one-sided proposal" and "anti-peace plan."

Reactions came after the announcement of the long-awaited proposal on Palestine and Israel by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

It must end the Israeli occupation and enable Palestinian self-determination in an independent state of their own alongside a secure Israel. Trump's so-called 'peace deal' doesn't come close, and will only perpetuate the conflict. It is unacceptable. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 28, 2020

Timing is everything here.



The Trump plan is not about advancing peace.



It’s a deliberately timed ploy to interfere in the Israeli elections by distracting attention from Netanyahu’s formal indictment for bribery today and to divert from Trump’s impeachment proceedings. — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) January 28, 2020

They could have guaranteed justice, and brought everyone into this peace deal.



Instead these two embattled heads of state, impeached and indicted, have a “ just us” peace deal.



It’s shameful and disingenuous! https://t.co/THIniOEv8B — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 28, 2020

Don't be fooled.



What @realDonaldTrump is proposing is a "two-state solution" in name only, not lasting peace that will protect Israel's future as a democratic homeland for the Jewish people or fulfill Palestinians’ aspirations for self-determination. — Rep. Andy Levin (@RepAndyLevin) January 28, 2020

It’s fitting that the @realDonaldTrump-@netanyahu "plan" was released by a forever impeached President on the same day that Netanyahu was indicted for corruption.



This political stunt gets us no closer to peace or justice. As a member of Congress, I consider it a non-starter. https://t.co/PIYYZ75PWc — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) January 28, 2020

Let’s remember: Trump has been impeached & Netanyahu was indicted. Releasing a plan without negotiating with Palestinians isn't diplomacy, it's a planned distraction.



I reject this pro annexation plan, it is a step in the wrong direction.#PeaceSham — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) January 28, 2020

