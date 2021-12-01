Fast News

Dubbed "Planting Opportunities," the project brings together development agencies from both sides and targets the so-called Northern Triangle countries consisting of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

US-Mexico collaboration will begin in Honduras, with an effort to teach job skills to more than 500,000 at-risk youth. (AP)

Mexico and US have unveiled a plan to stop migration from Central American countries with the joint efforts to begin from Honduras.

The Mexican and US international development agencies will work together on a project in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador aimed at alleviating the root causes of migration, Mexico's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Dubbed "Planting Opportunities," the project will bring together the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (Amexcid) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to target the so-called Northern Triangle countries of Central America.

Migration from the three countries has fuelled record numbers of people being apprehended at the US-Mexico border, and both Mexico and the United States have vowed to tackle the deeper problems behind higher migration levels.

Mexico did not detail how much funding will be allocated for the scheme in its statement.

The US-Mexico collaboration will begin in Honduras, with an effort to teach job skills to more than 500,000 at-risk youth, the ministry said.

READ MORE: Guatemala breaks up US-bound Honduran migrant caravan

Mexico faces a wave of climate migrants fleeing extreme weather conditions in Central America.



Meanwhile, natural disasters also forcing many Mexicans to seek shelter in other parts of the country pic.twitter.com/gxHwo0ngOe — TRT World (@trtworld) November 3, 2021

Source: Reuters