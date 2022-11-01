Fast News

Washington seeks to increase focus on exposing and disrupting terrorist financing networks in Africa, a senior US Treasury official says.

Multiple casualties were reported after two successive bomb blasts shook Somalia's capital Mogadishu over the weekend. (AA)

The United States has imposed sanctions targeting Daesh in Somalia, designating members of the group and others it accused of being involved in a "terrorist weapons trafficking network" in Eastern Africa.

The US Treasury Department in a statement said several of the people designated in Tuesday's action have sold weapons to or were active Al Shabab members.

The Al Qaeda-linked group claimed responsibility for two car bombs that exploded outside the education ministry in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday, killing at least 120 people in the deadliest blasts since a truck bomb killed more than 500 people at the same location five years ago.

Tuesday's action comes as Washington seeks to increase focus on exposing and disrupting terrorist financing networks in Africa, a senior Treasury official told reporters.

While the move is the first from Treasury targeting Daesh in Somalia, the official said additional action is expected in the coming weeks and months as the United States seeks to expose and disrupt terrorist financing in Africa.

Specially designated global terrorist

The US State Department in 2018 designated Daesh in Somalia a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

The Treasury said Daesh in Somalia "commonly works with other terrorist organisations" such as Al Shabaab and Somali pirates and smuggling groups.

Those designated on Tuesday include Abdirahman Mohamed Omar, whom the Treasury accused of being a Daesh-Somalia member and, as of 2020, considered the most active illicit arms importer in Puntland state in Somalia.

Also designated was Isse Mohamoud Yusuf, who Treasury said is a Daesh-Somalia weapons and logistics facilitator in Bari in Puntland and an arms smuggler; Abdirahman Fahiye Isse Mohamud, who it said is a Daesh-Somalia emir; and Mohamed Ahmed Qahiye, who Treasury said is the head of the Amniyat, Daesh-Somalia’s intelligence wing, among others.

The move freezes any of their US assets and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. Those that engage in certain transactions with those designated on Tuesday also risk being hit with sanctions.

Treasury on Tuesday also designated what it said was a vital supporter of Daesh in Brazil, accusing Osama Abdelmongy Abdalla Bakr of attempting to serve as a liaison for the group.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies