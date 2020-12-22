Fast News

The creator of Disney's hit TV series, Jon Favreau, announces the "The Book of Boba Fett" will be a standalone spinoff series starring the clone bounty hunter.

Creator Jon Favreau (3rd L), President of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy (2nd R), executive producer Dave Filoni (C) pose with cast members (L-R) Ming-Na Wen, Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Werner Herzog at the premiere for the television series "The Mandalorian" in Los Angeles, California, US, November 13, 2019. (Reuters)

Boba Fett has joined the "Star Wars" characters who are stepping out from the background and getting their own show.

Jon Favreau, creator of Disney's hit TV series "The Mandalorian," said on Monday that the "The Book of Boba Fett" will be a standalone spinoff series starring the clone bounty hunter previously best known for helping to capture Han Solo in the sci-fi saga.

Favreau told "Good Morning America" that the series, which was teased last week, will debut on the Disney+ streaming service in December 2021.

"This is actually separate from 'The Mandalorian' season 3," Favreau said.

READ MORE: Delayed Star Wars movie 'Rogue Squadron' scheduled for 2023



The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus Dec. 2021. pic.twitter.com/YT2zbLufI8 — Star Wars (@starwars) December 21, 2020

Some #StarWars clarification: #TheBookOfBobaFett is coming next December. It will not run alongside season 3 of #TheMandalorian. As Favreau says here, Mando Season 3 will go start production after next year’s Boba Fett show. pic.twitter.com/8cKF15dw7g — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 21, 2020

What a morning — week — month to be a #BobaFett fan. — Boba Fett Fan Club (@bobafettfanclub) December 21, 2020

Disney's huge hit

"The Mandalorian," which has proved a huge hit for Disney+, stars Pedro Pascal as a bounty hunter sent on a sensitive mission and features fan favorite Baby Yoda.

It is the first live-action TV series set in the galaxy far, far away that was first seen on screen in the 1977 movie "Star Wars."

Favreau said "The Book of Boba Fett" was an addition to the slew of some 10 new "Star Wars" related TV shows and movies announced by Disney earlier this month.

He said the Boba Fett series was held back from that announcement because "we didn't want to spoil the surprise".

"The Book of Boba Fett" will be set in the same timeline as "The Mandalorian" — shortly after the events depicted in the 1983 movie "The Return of the Jedi," Favreau said.

READ MORE: Star Wars toy collection found in bin bags net $525,000 for UK couple

Jon Favreau says "The Mandalorian [will be] back with the main character that we all know and love"



Pedro Pascal is definitely returning 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BKc3BASAo3 — Star Wars Facts (@SWTweets) December 21, 2020

Crazy how Boba Fett just had the biggest comeback in all Star Wars history pic.twitter.com/FtT5lFvZ7z — 👻Arach-Fett🕷| Jojo’s stan (@FettSpider) December 20, 2020

Source: Reuters