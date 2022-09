Fast News

HBO family business drama "Succession" won the Emmy for best drama series and "Ted Lasso" scooped up the Emmy for outstanding comedy series at the star-studded awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

The cast and crew of "Succession" pose for a picture after it won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, US, September 12, 2022. (Reuters)

“Succession” and “Ted Lasso” topped the Emmy Awards on Monday, in a ceremony that touted the power of TV and extended honors to “Squid Game” and winners who delivered messages of empowerment.

The evening's uplifting tone, as voiced especially by Zendaya, Lizzo and Sheryl Lee Ralph, was in contrast to the darkness that pervaded the storytelling of best drama series winner “Succession” and even comedy series winner “Ted Lasso."

“Thanks for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show,” said best drama actress winner Zendaya, claiming her second award for “Euphoria,” which chronicles teens and their tough coming-of-age.

“My greatest wish for “Euphoria’ was that it could help heal people. Thank you for everyone who has shared your story with me. I carry them with me, and I carry them with" Rue (her character), as well, Zendaya said.

“Succession,” about a media empire run by a grasping and cutthroat family, split drama series honors with “Squid Game,” the series about the idle rich turning the poor into entertainment fodder.

Lee Jung-jae of “Squid Game,” who played the show's moral center, became the first Asian actor to win the best drama series actor Emmy.

Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart collected back-to-back acting trophies, while Zendaya picked up her second drama actress prize for “Euphoria.”

Two-time #Emmy winner @Zendaya!!! 😍 Congratulations on a second career win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for @EuphoriaHBO! #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/O6FEKmFfbS — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

'Abbott Elementary'

Several new Emmy winners were minted, with Lizzo and Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph of “Abbott Elementary" collecting trophies.

Sudeikis won his second consecutive trophy for the soccer comedy “Ted Lasso,” with Smart matching that haul for the standup-centered comedy “Hacks.” Sudeikis gave a rare awards show shoutout to TV consumers.

Ralph stopped the Emmy Awards show by accepting the best supporting actress comedy award for “Abbott Elementary" with a brief but rousing song of affirmation.

'Ted Lasso'

“Ted Lasso” co-star Brett Goldstein, won comedy supporting actor, while Matthew Macfadyen of “Succession” and Julia Garner of “Ozark” earned drama series supporting actor honors.

Garner was among the winners who took advantage of covering all bases by thanking her husband and others in an on-screen message.

'The White Lotus'

“The White Lotus” collected several honors, including best limited or anthology series.

Host Kenan Thompson kicked off the Emmys with a tribute to TV, dismissing Tik-Tok as “tiny vertical television,” and a musical number saluting series’ theme songs from “Friends” to “The Brady Bunch” to “Game of Thrones.”

Source: AP