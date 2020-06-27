Fast News

The portrait of a veiled mourning female figure was stolen from the concert hall's emergency exit door in January 2019.

In this file photo taken on June 11, 2020, a member of Italy's gendarmerie stands near a piece of art attributed to Banksy. (AFP)

Six people have been arrested in France over the theft of an artwork by street artist Banksy commemorating the victims of the 2015 Paris terror attacks that were stolen from the Bataclan concert hall, on Saturday.

They were arrested near France's Italian border this week after the artwork, an image of a girl in mourning painted on one of the Paris venue's emergency doors was found in Italy earlier this month, judicial and police sources told AFP.

Two were charged with theft while the other four were charged with concealing theft, and all six were placed in pre-trial detention.

L’œuvre de @originaIbanksy hommage aux victimes du 13/11 a été volée. pic.twitter.com/FMHoobzRXm — Bataclan (@bataclan_) January 26, 2019

The portrait of veiled mourning female figure was cut from the concert hall's emergency exit door in January 2019. After the incident, Bataclan's official Twitter account said they kept the portrait on the street because they believed the art belonged to all.

In November 2015, Daesh terrorists went on a killing rampage in Paris which left 130 people dead. Attacks were carried out at Stade de France national stadium, cafe terraces and bars and restaurants.

The night of horror began with three suicide bombers who blew themselves up outside the Stade de France national stadium. But the worst of the attacks across the city that night was the Bataclan massacre, where gunmen killed 90 people.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies