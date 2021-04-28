Fast News

Sotheby's will put the NBA champion's 1984-1985 Chicago Bulls season sneakers up for auction in May, estimating the red and white Air Jordan 1 pair will fetch around $110,000-$164,000.

Josh Pullan, Managing Director of Sotheby's Global Luxury Division, holds a pair of "Air Jordan 1" shoes at a preview for auction sale in Geneva, Switzerland, on April 28, 2021. (Reuters)

A pair of red sneakers worn by NBA champion Michael Jordan in 1984-85, at the start of his Chicago Bulls career, is expected to fetch over $100,000, and possibly much higher, at an online auction next month, Sotheby's said.

The auction house has valued the red and white "Air Jordan 1" sneakers at $110,000-$164,000.

Another pair, identical but bearing Jordan's autograph, was sold for $560,000 at an auction last year.

"They are obviously a pair of iconic design and something that really collectors focus on as one of the [Holy] Grails and one of the 'must-have' pieces," said Josh Pullan, managing director of Sotheby's global luxury division.

"We hope we see them fly," he said.

Check out these 13 fine examples of game-worn sneakers from some of the NBA's greatest athletes, including Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Stephen Curry 🏀 Now accepting bids! https://t.co/xfPYJoZgnp pic.twitter.com/zn1muqt9Vq — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) April 27, 2021

Another 13 pairs from NBA stars

Billed "Gamers Only," the sale will be the first Swiss auction devoted to sneakers.

Jordan's shoes are the star lot among 13 pairs from former NBA stars including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Patrick Ewing, Stephen Curry and Scottie Pippen.

Jordan's shoes, of which one is a size 13 and the other 13.5, were designed by Nike's creative director Peter Moore, Sotheby's said.

Jordan played 13 seasons with the Bulls, winning six championships, and is currently the owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

"There is a new generation of collectors, generally 20 to 30 years old, who are participating in the sneakers market, but we also see that often times, they are also collectors of contemporary art or even Old Masters," Pullan said.

Source: Reuters