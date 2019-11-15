Fast News

Social media users say they're highlighting the South Asian country's Islamic heritage, a week after a top court ruled to hand the historic Babri Mosque site to Hindus.

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, August 22, 2018. (Reuters Archive)

Social media users in India took to Twitter on Friday to raise awareness of the country's Islamic heritage using the hashtag #MosquesofIndia, a week after India’s Supreme Court awarded a bitterly contested religious site to Hindus, dealing a defeat to Muslims who also claim the land that has sparked some of the ­country's bloodiest riots since independence.

On November 9, the top court ruled the site in Ayodhya in northern India, where Hindu mobs destroyed a 460-year-old Babri Mosque in 1992, must be managed by a trust to oversee the construction of a Hindu temple.

The court gave a separate piece of land in the same city to a Muslim group to build a "prominent" new mosque.

Some users made reference to their longing for the Babri Mosque, while others celebrated the country's historic Islamic sites.

So why are we trending #MosquesofIndia ?

Because Babri Masjid may have been demolished, but you can never wish away Indo-Islamic heritage that is spread across India, in its beautiful, serene mosques. We love our architecture, our heritage and we celebrate it. Alhamdulillah! — Irena Akbar (@irenaakbar) November 15, 2019

#MosqueofIndia

Once upon a time, there was Babri Masjid.



Built in 1528, desecrated in 1949, demolished in 1992, but forever alive in our memories.#MosquesofIndia pic.twitter.com/BTjsU14Ksp — J A NASIB (@alarafatengr) November 15, 2019

Jama Masjid, Nainital, built in 1882.

Pic taken by me in 2017.

Let’s celebrate Indo-Islamic heritage by sharing pics of mosques across India.

Hashtag #MosquesofIndia pic.twitter.com/0VTROqwwo3 — Irena Akbar (@irenaakbar) November 15, 2019

A click of the mosque at our ancestral village somewhere at Pilibhit district. It was 1st build by Maulvi Ghulam Mustafa, my 5th generation grandfather in 1844. Present construction collectively by village community in 2010. I visited the place this vacations #MosqueofIndia pic.twitter.com/fk4bS1cLxw — Tawarikh Khwani تواریخ خوانی (@tawairkh) November 15, 2019

This mosque is built by our family in our ancestral village in Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Maharashtra.



All those hearts that built this masjid are not with us anymore. My grandfathers, my Uncle.



Their devotion to serve, their love for the village lives on in us. #MosquesofIndia pic.twitter.com/LWrdfZRA3V — Sidrah (@SidrahDP) November 15, 2019

#MosquesofIndia #BadiMasjid



The mosque in my Mohalla , with a minar for Muazzin to call for prayers.

Old architecture made of wood and lime, refurbished time and again while trying to retain the original look. pic.twitter.com/86r4DsnFqt — Tanvir (@Tanvir_Ansari) November 15, 2019

#MosquesofIndia Sharing some snaps of mosques in Kerala donning traditional architecture. Mishkal Mosque, Kozhikode. Built in the 14th Century pic.twitter.com/DWBjsw60fi — Weed (@Goonerblues) November 15, 2019

Cheraman Mosque in Kerala. Probably the first mosque in India. #MosquesofIndia pic.twitter.com/rp5EHXfI8i — نور🌈 (@ParadoxicalPari) November 15, 2019

Shahi Masjid,Aurangabad. #Aurangzeb used to stitch Topis/write quran here.Women section is also there. Currently masjid has an orphanage with apprx 100 orphans- stay,eat,learn. The architecture is similar to the #Babri Masjid. #MosquesofIndia #Aurangabad pic.twitter.com/Z4HkIosEoL — Basit Khan (@khanmab) November 15, 2019

This hits the nail!!!



Babri continues to live in our memories.

Let's not forget it,let's tell our kids the story of Babri#MosquesofIndia https://t.co/gOhCmFDbkn — HazratJaan ‏أم القط (@hazratbilli) November 15, 2019

#MosquesofIndia Thanks for beautiful trend, & the wealth of information shared. Wish all of us were equally appreciative of rich & inclusive cultural heritage of India. Still remember I almost felt a hole in my heart when Babri was demolished. — RKHuria (@rkhuria) November 15, 2019

Juma Masjid, Bijapur, Karnataka. The mosque was built by Ali Adil Shah I in the year 1578 . Set in a perfect square of 1,16,300 sq. ft. 2250 to 2500 persons can offer prayers at a stretch.#MosquesOfIndia pic.twitter.com/GpMohM14ri — Sabina Basha (@SabinaBasha) November 15, 2019

"500 mosques & shrines were destroyed in Gujarat 2002."



The Gujarat HC had directed the State Govt to bear the cost of repair. The SC later struck that order down in 2017.



Musalmans have been peaceful. Silenced. To be noted milord.

#MosquesofIndiahttps://t.co/BAtzIrRgfr pic.twitter.com/LPx57P0WB0 — Sidrah (@SidrahDP) November 15, 2019

Built in 1560 by ibrahim adil shah.



Safa Mosque or Safa Shahouri Mosque is a mosque located at Ponda within the Goa in India#Mosquesofindia pic.twitter.com/nEBemhDizs — زماں (@Delhiite_) November 15, 2019

