Fast News

Laylat al Qadr is the most important night of the Muslim holy month and it marks the revelation of the first verses of the holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad through the angel Gabriel.

Muslims pray at Al Aqsa Mosque during the Laylat al Qadr, one of Islam's holiest nights, in occupied East Jerusalem. (AA)

Muslims around the world have observed Laylat al Qadr or the "Night of Power".

It is on this night, which falls during the last 10 nights of Ramadan, that Muslims believe Allah sent the angel Gabriel to the Prophet Muhammad and revealed the first verses of the holy Quran.

The exact day of the night is not officially known but Muslims are told to search for Laylat al Qadr during the last odd nights of Ramadan.

Muslims usually worship, perform the prayers, and recite the Quran during all these nights

Although the exact date remains unknown, Laylat al Qadr is widely believed to be the 27th night of Ramadan.

The Quran says Laylat al Qadr is better than 1,000 months, equivalent to more than 83 years.

The end of Ramadan is met with a three-day holiday called Eid al Fitr. Children often receive new clothes, gifts and cash.

Muslims attend early morning Eid prayers the day after Ramadan. Families typically spend the day together at ancestral homes or at parks, eating in the daylight for the first time in a month.

Muslims perform late-night prayers on Laylat al Qadr in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)

Muslims perform prayer at Sharjah Mosque during the Laylat al Qadr in the Emirate of Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates. (AA)

Worshippers perform prayer at Sayeda Sanhori Mosque during the Laylat al Qadr, one of Islam's holiest nights, in Khartoum, Sudan. (AA)

A boy reads the holy Quran at Abdulkarim Satuq Bughra Khan Mosque during the Laylat al Qadr in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. (AA)

Thousands pray at Sidi Okba Mosque during the Laylat al Qadr in Kairouan, Tunisia. (AA)

Muslims stand inside at Al-Ghanim and Al-Kharafi Mosque in prayers during the Laylat al Qadr in Kuwait City, Kuwait. (AA)

Muslims read the holy Quran during the Laylat al Qadr in Erbil, Iraq. (AA)

Muslims in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza gather at Great Omari Mosque to perform prayer during the Laylat al Qadr. (AA)

Worshippers at Berlin Sehitlik Mosque perform prayers and recite Quran during the Laylat al Qadr in Berlin, Germany. (AA)

Ramadan prayers were held at Hazrat Sultan Mosque during the Laylat al Qadr in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan. (AA)

Muslims pray at Al Aqsa Mosque during the Laylat al Qadr in occupied East Jerusalem. (AA)

Muslims pray at Central Mosque to mark the Laylat al Qadr in Moscow, Russia. (AA)

Worshippers hold prayers at Haci Bayram Veli Mosque in Ankara, Türkiye. (AA)

Muslims attend iftar and tarawih prayer at Islamic Culture Center Mosque during the Laylat al Qadr in Kiev, Ukraine. (AA)

Devotees perform prayer at Al Azhar Mosque during the Laylat al Qadr in Cairo, Egypt. (AA)

Thousands of Muslims perform prayer at and outside Ayasofya Grand Mosque during the Laylat al Qadr in Istanbul, Türkiye. (AA)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies