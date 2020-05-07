Fast News

"This event will be structured around a dedicated platform," the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode said in a statement. "Each house will be represented in the form of a creative film/video."

Models present creations by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France March 3, 2020 (Reuters)

Paris will hold a men's fashion week in virtual format from July 9 to July 13 for the Men Spring/Summer collections 2021, organisers said on Wednesday.

In late March, organisers said they had to cancel the men's and haute couture fashion weeks in Paris because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Source: Reuters