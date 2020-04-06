Fast News

Swiss street artist David Perez praised uncelebrated heroes of the coronavirus crisis by painting their graffiti to the walls in the city of Gland.

Artist David "S.I.D." Perez paints a graffiti of a cashier to pay tribute to essential workers during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Gland, Switzerland, April 5, 2020. (Reuters)

Street artist David Perez has found his own way to pay tribute in Switzerland to the people he regards as the unsung heroes of the coronavirus crisis.

Perez, 35, has adorned a pedestrian underpass in the town of Gland with a portrait of a masked cashier scanning a bottle of soap and plans to add other figures, such as construction workers or dustmen, to the mural.

"Today, I will especially pay tribute to cashiers. They are on the frontline with nurses and others," he told Reuters.

He said his mural, adding colour to a "sad-looking wall", was "for our everyday superheroes."

A graffiti representing a nurse by artist David "S.I.D." Perez is pictured on a wall and part of a serie to pay tribute to essential workers during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Gland, Switzerland, April 5, 2020. (Reuters)

Switzerland has recommended that its citizens stay indoors during the coronavirus.

The Swiss death toll rose on Monday to 584 from 559 people on Sunday, while the number of positive tests increased to 21,652 from 21,100 on Sunday, a less steep rise than of late.

Source: Reuters