The item which was originally purchased at a newsstand by a Pennsylvania mailman was rated as 9.4 on a scale of 1 to 10, according to the auctioneer.

This image courtesy of Heritage Auctions shows a copy of Marvel Comics No. 1, the 1939 comic book considered the ‘Big Bang’ of the Marvel Comics Superhero Universe. The comic book sold for $1,260,000 on November, 21, 2019, at a public auction of vintage comic books and comic art held by Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas. (AFP)

A 1939 comic book that introduced Marvel characters for the first time sold for a record $1.26 million at auction, Dallas-based auctioneer Heritage Auctions said on Thursday.

Heritage says the buyer wished to remain anonymous.

"Marvel Comics No 1" features the first appearances of characters including Human Torch and the Sub-Mariner. Decades later, Marvel debuted Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk and other superheroes that have headlined recent blockbuster movies.

The item was originally purchased at a newsstand by a Pennsylvania mailman. The book's condition was rated as 9.4 on a scale of 1 to 10, the auctioneer said.

The sale was part of a four-day auction of vintage comic books and comic art.

The previous record-holder for a Marvel Comics book was a 1962 issue featuring the first appearance of Spider-Man, which sold for $1.1 million in 2011.

A handful of other comic books have topped the $1 million price tag. In 2014, a Superman comic was purchased for $3.2 million on eBay.

Source: Reuters