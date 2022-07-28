Insight

The Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts in Istanbul offers visitors a chance to lose themselves in the details of hand-lettered and illustrated copies of the Quran, handwoven carpets, and many other exquisite artefacts from Islamic civilisations.

The Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts is located in the Ibrahim Pasha Palace in the Sultanahmet district of Istanbul. Established in 1914 as the Islamic Foundations Museum in the public kitchen building within the Suleymaniye Mosque Complex, it bills itself as a location where you can view artefacts “from the Umayyad Dynasty to the Ottoman Empire: 13 centuries of splendour.”

A handmade album from the Timurid period, produced in Shiraz, dated 801/1398, by calligrapher Mansur bin Muhammed bin Baraka bin Omar bin Bahtiyar of Behbahan. (Selin Alemdar / TRTWorld)

One of the primary reasons that the museum was established was to prevent the loss and theft of items of historical and religious value from mosques, religious schools, zawias and shrines throughout the Ottoman Empire.

A griffin (mythical creature that’s a composite of a lion with an eagle) from the Anatolian Seljuk period, 13th century. (Selin Alemdar / TRTWorld)

The museum’s name was changed to the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts in 1924 (after the emergence of the Republic of Türkiye), and the museum moved to the second courtyard of Ibrahim Pasha Palace in 1983. It was the last museum established during the reign of the Ottoman Empire.

Zubdet’ut Tevarih (religious, Islam and Ottoman history), prepared for Sultan Murad III. Dated 993/1583. The open pages show a djinn with two fish in his hands, and the opposite page depicts Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. (Selin Alemdar / TRTWorld)

The Ibrahim Pasha Palace was built upon the ruins of the Hippodrome in Sultanahmet. The Hippodrome is rumoured to have been built following the transition of Byzantion to the Romans by emperor Septimus Severus. The building, it is said, was completed by Constantinus I in 330.

The tombstone for Serife Hanim and her son Hikmet Molla, a pregnant woman who died, from the 19th century originating from Edirnekapi Cemetery. (Selin Alemdar / TRTWorld)

Some of the ancient structure of the Hippodrome is visible inside the museum. The Hippodrome was used as a public gathering place during the Ottoman Empire, bearing witness to the 15-day wedding festivities of Ibrahim Pasha and Hatice Sultan in 1524, the circumcision ceremonies of Suleiman the Magnificent's three sons in 1530, the 57-day long circumcision ceremony of Murad III’s son Mehmed, to give a few examples.

Accoutrements for women’s hammam sessions. While men had coffee houses, women socialised in hammams, public Turkish baths that were especially popular during the Ottoman era. (Selin Alemdar / TRTWorld)

The name Atmeydani (“Horse Square” in English) suggests that during the Ottoman reign, races were held there, as well as javelin games and horse markets. The square eventually lost its nature of being the location of ceremonies and festivities.

An amazing silk carpet that gives a general view of Istanbul in the 19th century, from the Ottoman period. (Selin Alemdar / TRTWorld)

What is on display?

The museum showcases the rich history of Islamic artefacts going back as far as the four caliphates. It has beautiful carved doors, gorgeous sculptures and reliefs of animals, relics from the Prophet Muhammad, meticulously hand-woven carpets of wool and silk dating back to the 13th century, and the first Turkish translated version of the Quran with Karakhanid Turkish text in Arabic script in red ink underneath the black Arabic original.

One of the double lion sculptures guarding Konya Aleaddin Kiosk that dates back to the Anatolian Seljuk period, 13th century. (Selin Alemdar / TRTWorld)

What’s more, there is a section dedicated to reimagining life in Istanbul in the 19th century, as well as temporary exhibitions. The current temporary exhibition, running until late August, is called Dar al-Mulk Konya Seljuk Palaces, and is well worth seeing in addition to the permanent collection.

A splendid wooden door by the Karamanids who lived in Anatolia is crafted decoratively, with the script above reading “Our door is open to who enters through, our food is legitimate for who eats it.” (Selin Alemdar / TRTWorld)

The Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts is open every day from 9 am to 6 pm in the summer season. In the winter season, it is closed on Mondays and open from 9 am to 4 pm Tuesdays through Sundays.

It is located in the Sultanahmet district of Istanbul, at Binbirdirek Mahallesi, Atmeydani Sokak No: 12. The entrance fee is 100 TL (less than $6) for adults; concessions for students and Muzekart holders available.

THUMBNAIL IMAGE: A candle hanger from the Memluk period dating back to the 15th century. (Selin Alemdar/TRT World)

HEADLINE IMAGE: A Kaaba belt, painstakingly embroidered by Ottoman Empire artisans with silver and golden threads, is a beautiful artefact dating back to the 19th century. (Selin Alemdar/TRT World)

Source: TRT World