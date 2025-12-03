Venezuela has condemned what it described as the US-ordered "forced sale" of its most valuable overseas asset, the Houston-based refiner Citgo, after a Delaware court authorised the transaction to satisfy creditors seeking repayment of long-standing debts.

Vice President and Oil Minister Delcy Rodriguez said Caracas "strongly rejects" the ruling, which approved the sale of Citgo’s parent, PDV Holding, as part of a court-supervised process.

Reading a statement on state television, she called the move "fraudulent" and insisted the government had never recognised the judicial procedure.

Last week, Delaware Judge Leonard Stark authorised the sale of PDV Holding to an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management after confirming its $5.9 billion bid in a court-organised auction.

The ruling still requires authorisation from the US government.

Citgo, a subsidiary of state-run PDVSA, has been targeted by creditors claiming more than $20 billion in outstanding debts that Venezuela has been unable or unwilling to repay.

One claimant, Canadian mining company Crystallex, has pursued compensation for a mine expropriated by Caracas in 2011 and an unpaid arbitration award of $1.2 billion.