Lukoil has declared force majeure at Iraq's giant West Qurna-2 oilfield, four sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, after Western sanctions on the Russian oil major hampered its operations.

Lukoil did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The United States and Britain imposed sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, Russia's two largest oil companies, last month.

Iraq has since halted all cash and crude payments to the company, three of the sources said.

Lukoil sent a letter to Iraq's oil ministry last Tuesday saying force majeure conditions were preventing it from continuing normal operations at the West Qurna-2 field, the four sources said.

If the reasons behind the force majeure are not resolved within six months, Lukoil will shut production and exit the project entirely, a senior Iraqi oil industry official said.

It was reported last week that Iraq's state oil firm SOMO cancelled loadings of three crude oil cargoes from Lukoil's equity production at the oilfield over the sanctions.

West Qurna-2, one of the world's largest oilfields, is Lukoil's most prized foreign asset. It is located 65 kilometres northwest of the southern port of Basra.