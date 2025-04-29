President Donald Trump's administration has fired the authors of the United States' premier climate report, a move scientists said threatens to derail a key assessment vital to preparing for the climate crisis.

In an email sent to contributors of the Sixth National Climate Assessment (NCA6) on Monday, the administration said the report's "scope" was being reevaluated and informed participants they were being "released from their roles."

The decision follows mass firings earlier this month at the US Global Change Research Program (USGCRP), the body overseeing the congressionally required report, and marks the latest flashpoint in Trump's efforts to reshape the federal government.

"The people who work on this report are dedicated to informing the public about the latest scientific knowledge, how this might affect people, and what some of the options are to address climate change," Abby Frazier, a climatologist at Clark University who was set to author a chapter on Hawaii and US-affiliated Pacific Islands, told AFP.

"I am devastated by this news."

She added that the last report had helped people see how climate change affected their communities, particularly in the Pacific Islands.

Rachel Cleetus, a senior policy director at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) and a former author on NCA6's chapter on coastal impacts, blasted the move as reckless and politically motivated.

"The Trump administration senselessly took a hatchet to a crucial and comprehensive US climate science report by dismissing its authors without cause or a plan," she said in a statement.

"Trying to bury this report won't alter the scientific facts one bit, but without this information, our country risks flying blind into a world made more dangerous by human-caused climate change."

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Other authors also took to social media to confirm they had received identical notices, expressing frustration and alarm.