Surpassing Germany as Europe’s biggest steel producer, Türkiye has recently become the world’s seventh-largest steel maker.

Analysts say the European Union's aggressive tariffs and safeguards on steel imports from countries like China and Russia have led to major disruptions in global steel supply chains.

For Türkiye, however, the EU's restrictive measures have opened doors to export markets rather than slamming them shut.

“Türkiye’s ascent to become Europe’s largest steel producer is a geopolitical and economic story as much as an industrial one,” Dr Mian Waqar Badshah of Istanbul University tells TRT World.

Solidifying its position in the global steel supply chain as a dominant player, Türkiye’s crude steel production increased 7.2 percent year-on-year to 3.2 million tonnes in September, the latest month for which industry-wide data is available.

Meanwhile, its steel exports registered a 7.6 percent increase to 1.4 million tonnes in the same month.

Badshah says Türkiye occupies a “uniquely strategic position” for the EU due to its proximity, integration, and reliability.

This integration makes Türkiye “an indispensable partner for EU supply chain resilience” when tariffs disrupt traditional sources.

China leads global crude steel output by a wide margin, followed by India, Japan, the US, and Russia.

The US imposed a 50 percent tariff on steel imports in June.

The European Commission followed suit and reduced the quotas for tariff-free steel imports by almost half, besides imposing a 50 percent duty for excess shipments in an attempt to protect EU-based steelmakers.

In this context, Türkiye has scale, capacity for electric-arc-furnace (EAF), and a strong export base to grow its steel exports, Professor Baris Alpaslan of the Social Sciences University of Ankara tells TRT World.

The EAF, which uses electricity to melt scrap, is considered cleaner than conventional steelmaking processes.

“European buyers are actively seeking reliable, nearer-shore suppliers as part of friend-shoring,” Alpaslan says, while referring to the act of sourcing goods from countries that are geopolitical allies, such as members of the same trade bloc or military alliance.

“Turkey’s geographic proximity, customs-union ties and fast delivery window give Turkish mills a logistical and commercial advantage versus distant suppliers,” he says.

Capitalising on ‘friend-shoring’

To capitalise on the EU’s friend-shoring policy of sourcing from trusted, nearby partners, Badshah of Istanbul University recommends a two-pronged strategy to policymakers.

First, Türkiye must “embrace and master” EU compliance, he says.

Rather than viewing the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) -- a carbon tariff on carbon-intensive products like steel and cement imported into the EU -- as a barrier, Badshah says, Ankara should treat it “as a new rulebook to master” by investing in carbon accounting and verification systems.

This will allow Turkish exporters to offer “a frictionless, compliant purchasing experience” that stands in contrast to the “administrative burden and uncertainty” faced by other, non-EU suppliers.

Second, Badshah stresses the need to focus on value-added and specialised products.

The future is not in competing on the volume of generic steel, but on the quality and specialisation of high-value steel products for sectors like automotive, renewable energy, and aerospace, he says.

By producing advanced, high-margin steels, Türkiye can “embed itself even deeper into critical European value chains,” making its exports less of a commodity and more of a specialised component that is invulnerable to protectionist measures, he says.

Alpaslan of the Social Sciences University of Ankara agrees with this assessment.

He calls for Turkish steel producers to upgrade downstream processes for coatings, automotive-grade and construction-grade steels to capture more of the EU value chain.

He notes that major Turkish groups are already signalling expansion into EU plants and special economic zones, a move that could transform raw exports into integrated manufacturing partnerships.