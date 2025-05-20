US has obtained fresh intelligence suggesting Israel is preparing a military strike against Iranian nuclear facilities, even as Washington and Tehran continue indirect negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme, CNN reported, citing multiple officials.

According to the report published on Tuesday, no final decision has been made by Israeli leadership, but intercepted communications and observed troop movements indicate that preparations for a potential operation are well underway.

“The chance of an Israeli strike on an Iranian nuclear facility has gone up significantly in recent months,” one source told CNN.

The source added that the prospect of a Trump-brokered deal with Iran that doesn't eliminate all uranium stockpiles increases the likelihood of Israeli military action.