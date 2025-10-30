Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who hosted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ankara, has emphasised that Türkiye and Germany can play key roles in working together to end Israel’s war in Gaza.

Speaking alongside Merz after their meeting on Thursday, Erdogan criticised Israel’s recent attacks on Gaza and urged Germany to take a stronger stance.

“Hamas does not have bombs or nuclear weapons, but Israel does, and they used them to hit Gaza yesterday,” Erdogan said. “As Germany, don’t you see this?”

Erdogan said Türkiye and Germany, as two influential nations with significant regional and global roles, could work jointly towards securing peace in Gaza.

“Türkiye and Germany are two key countries that can work together to end the war in Gaza,” he noted.