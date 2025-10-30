WAR ON GAZA
Hamas does not have nukes, Israel does: Erdogan urges Berlin to act tough on Tel Aviv
Erdogan says Türkiye and Germany could work together to secure peace in Gaza.
Turkish President Erdogan slams Israel's recent deadly attacks on Gaza. / AA
October 30, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who hosted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ankara, has emphasised that Türkiye and Germany can play key roles in working together to end Israel’s war in Gaza.

Speaking alongside Merz after their meeting on Thursday, Erdogan criticised Israel’s recent attacks on Gaza and urged Germany to take a stronger stance.

“Hamas does not have bombs or nuclear weapons, but Israel does, and they used them to hit Gaza yesterday,” Erdogan said. “As Germany, don’t you see this?”

Erdogan said Türkiye and Germany, as two influential nations with significant regional and global roles, could work jointly towards securing peace in Gaza.

“Türkiye and Germany are two key countries that can work together to end the war in Gaza,” he noted.

Erdogan called on humanitarian organisations, including the German Red Cross and Türkiye’s Red Crescent, to take urgent action to address genocide and starvation in Gaza.

“Germany’s Red Cross and Türkiye’s Red Crescent must act to stop genocide and starvation in Gaza,” he said.

Erdogan’s remarks came after Israel killed more than 100 Palestinians, including 46 children, in Gaza since Tuesday evening, violating a ceasefire agreement in place since October 10.

