As the government shutdown enters its fourth week, Senate Republicans are headed to the White House — not for urgent talks on how to end it but for a display of unity with President Donald Trump as they refuse to negotiate on any Democratic demands.

Senate Democrats, too, are confident in their strategy to keep voting against a House-passed bill that would reopen the government until Republicans, including Trump, engage them on extending healthcare subsidies that expire at the end of the year.

With both sides showing no signs of movement, it is unclear how long the stalemate will last — even as hundreds of thousands of federal workers will miss another paycheck in the coming days and states are sounding warnings that key federal programmes will soon lapse completely.

And the lunch meeting in the White House Rose Garden appears unlikely, for now, to lead to a bipartisan resolution as Senate Republicans are dug in and Trump has followed their lead.

Asked about the message at lunch, Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, second in Senate GOP leadership, told Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that it will be, "Republicans are united, and I expect the president to say, 'Stand strong.'"

Senate Republican leader John Thune, of South Dakota said on Monday that he thinks Trump is ready to "get involved on having the discussion" about extending the subsidies. "But I don't think they are prepared to do that until (Democrats) open up the government," he said.

Missed paychecks

While Capitol Hill remains at a standstill, the effects of the shutdown are worsening.

Federal workers are set to miss additional paychecks amid total uncertainty about when they might eventually get paid.

Government services like the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC, and Head Start preschool programmes that serve needy families are facing potential cutoffs in funding.

On Monday, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the National Nuclear Security Administration is furloughing 1,400 federal workers.

The Federal Aviation Administration has reported air controller shortages and flight delays in cities across the United States.