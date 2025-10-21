US
2 min read
US nuclear agency furloughs staff as shutdown enters fourth week
Around 1,400 workers at the National Nuclear Security Administration placed on unpaid leave as government shutdown continues into its 20th day.
US nuclear agency furloughs staff as shutdown enters fourth week
U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright comments on the National Nuclear Security Administration furloughing 1,400 federal workers / AP
October 21, 2025

The agency responsible for safeguarding the US nuclear stockpile has begun placing most of its staff on enforced leave, an official said, as yet another congressional vote to end the crippling government shutdown failed.

With the standoff entering its fourth week, some 1,400 workers at the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) were due to receive notices placing them on unpaid furlough.

"Due to the Democrat shutdown, approximately 1,400 NNSA federal employees will be furloughed as of today, October 20th, and nearly 400 NNSA federal employees will continue to work to support the protection of property and the safety of human life," a Department of Energy spokesperson said in a statement.

The United States has an arsenal of 5,177 nuclear warheads, with about 1,770 deployed, according to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

The NNSA, which oversees 60,000 contractors, is responsible for designing, manufacturing, servicing, and securing those weapons.

CNN reported that the furloughs will initially affect sites that assemble nuclear weapons, including Pantex in Texas and Y-12 in Tennessee.

At 20 days, the United States is enduring its longest full government shutdown ever — the third-longest if partial stoppages are included.

RECOMMENDED

President Donald Trump has intensified pressure on Democrats to vote with Republicans to reopen the government.

"We’re hoping the Democrats become much less deranged and that we will get the vote pretty soon," Trump said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson warned that the furloughs posed "a danger to the American people."

He said falling behind US adversaries in nuclear readiness would be a "very serious" threat to the country’s position as "the last great superpower."

RelatedTRT World - US Senate rejects funding bill for 11th time, prolonging government shutdown

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets