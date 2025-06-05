Harvard has added Donald Trump's proclamation barring new foreign students at the university from entering the United States to existing legal action against the administration, which it accuses of "retaliation" action.

A proclamation issued by the White House late Wednesday declared that the entrance of international students to begin a course at Harvard would be "suspended and limited" for six months, and that existing foreign enrollees risked having their visas terminated.

"Harvard's conduct has rendered it an unsuitable destination for foreign students and researchers," the order said.

In an amended complaint filed in federal court, Harvard said, "This is not the Administration's first attempt to sever Harvard from its international students."

"(It) is part of a concerted and escalating campaign of retaliation by the government in clear retribution for Harvard's exercising its First Amendment rights to reject the government's demands to control Harvard's governance, curriculum, and the 'ideology' of its faculty and students."

Wednesday’s announcement came after the Trump administration’s earlier efforts to terminate Harvard’s right to enrol and host foreign students were stalled by a judge.

‘Government vendetta’

Harvard quickly filed a lawsuit against that effort on 23 May, expanding the action on Thursday to include the latest legal push.

The government has already cut around $3.2 billion in federal grants and contracts benefiting Harvard and pledged to exclude the Cambridge, Massachusetts, institution from any future federal funding.

Harvard has been at the forefront of Trump’s campaign against top universities after it defied his calls to submit to oversight of its curriculum, staffing, student recruitment, and "viewpoint diversity".