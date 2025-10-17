WAR ON GAZA
Turkish experts await Israel’s agreement to enter Gaza for search and recovery operations
Search-and-rescue teams "are currently waiting at the border on the Egyptian side," the official said.
Turkish experts await Israeli go ahead to help recover bodies in Gaza / Reuters
October 17, 2025

A team of Turkish disaster response specialists is stationed at the Egyptian border, awaiting Israeli agreement to enter Gaza and help in search and recovery operations, a Turkish official told AFP on Friday.

The 81-member team from Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) is equipped with specialised search-and-rescue tools, including life-detection devices and trained search dogs.

The group is prepared to locate and recover bodies trapped under rubble.

"It remains unclear when Israel will allow the Turkish team to enter Gaza," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"Initially, Israel preferred to work with a Qatari team, but we are hopeful that our delegation will be granted access soon."

A Hamas source told AFP the Turkish delegation is expected to enter Gaza by Sunday.

AFAD personnel are experienced in operating under extreme conditions, having responded to numerous natural disasters, including the devastating earthquake in southeastern Türkiye in February 2023, which claimed over 53,000 lives.

The Turkish official noted that the Turkish team's mission includes locating both Palestinian and Israeli bodies, including hostages believed to be buried or hidden in collapsed structures.

However, the task is complicated because some Israeli hostages may have been disguised in local clothing to evade detection by Israeli drones during transfers.

"This situation is expected to complicate search operations and delay progress," the official said, adding that Hamas is expected to provide location data related to hostages.

Concerns have been raised by some observers over the potential misuse of the Turkish team's heavy equipment, with fears that it could be repurposed by Hamas to access underground tunnels.

SOURCE:AFP
