A team of Turkish disaster response specialists is stationed at the Egyptian border, awaiting Israeli agreement to enter Gaza and help in search and recovery operations, a Turkish official told AFP on Friday.

The 81-member team from Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) is equipped with specialised search-and-rescue tools, including life-detection devices and trained search dogs.

The group is prepared to locate and recover bodies trapped under rubble.

"It remains unclear when Israel will allow the Turkish team to enter Gaza," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"Initially, Israel preferred to work with a Qatari team, but we are hopeful that our delegation will be granted access soon."

A Hamas source told AFP the Turkish delegation is expected to enter Gaza by Sunday.

AFAD personnel are experienced in operating under extreme conditions, having responded to numerous natural disasters, including the devastating earthquake in southeastern Türkiye in February 2023, which claimed over 53,000 lives.