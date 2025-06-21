ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
Putin backs Iran’s civilian nuclear programme, rejects weaponisation
Russian President Vladimir Putin denied any evidence of Iran’s nuclear weapons ambitions while backing its right to peaceful nuclear energy.
Putin backs Iran’s civilian nuclear programme, rejects weaponisation
Putin says Iranian fatwa banning nuclear weapons is a critical element. / Reuters
June 21, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed Moscow’s opposition to the spread of weapons of mass destruction, including any potential acquisition by Iran.

Putin told Sky News Arabia in an interview published on Saturday that Russia supports Iran’s right to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, emphasising that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has found no evidence suggesting Tehran seeks to build nuclear weapons.

“The fatwa in Iran banning nuclear weapons is of great importance,” he added, underscoring the religious ruling as a key element in Iran’s stance.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel's interception rate of Iranian missiles 'decreasing' as Tehran sustains retaliation

Civilian nuclear programme

Putin also stated that Russia is prepared to assist Iran in the development of its civilian nuclear programme.

Recommended

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched air strikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran unleashes fury at IAEA chief, calling him 'partner' in Israel's 'war of aggression'

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'