Since June 13, Israel has carried out wide-ranging military strikes on Iran, hitting sites including some of its most important nuclear facilities. More than 104 people were killed and nearly 380 were injured in these strikes so far.

According to Reuters, at least 14 Iranian nuclear scientists and several military officials have been killed in Israeli attacks.

Israel’s military claimed it had assassinated nine of Iran’s top nuclear scientists. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Israeli army said: “Nine senior scientists and experts responsible for advancing the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons program were killed.”

According to the Israeli army, all of the scientists and experts, targeted based on intelligence, played a crucial role in the development of Iran’s nuclear weapons. Their killing, it said, represents a significant blow to the regime’s ability to acquire weapons of mass destruction.

So who are the top military officials and scientists killed so far?

Military

While 16 were confirmed dead, more than 20 senior officials of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and other top commanders were among those targeted in Israel’s attacks.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri was the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces. He was the senior-most military figure in Iran, ranking second only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He joined the intelligence unit of the IRGC, according to Iran's Press TV, and remained active within the IRGC during the Iran-Iraq War.

Between 2002 and 2014, he served as the deputy for intelligence and operations at the General Staff of the Armed Forces. He was appointed the chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2016. Bagheri was also sanctioned by the US in 2019.

Hossein Salami was the commander-in-chief of the IRGC. He joined the IRGC during the Iran-Iraq War in 1980. He served as deputy director of operations for the IRGC Joint Staff from 1997 to 2006, according to Iranian media.

From 2006 to 2009, Salami served as the commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, later on serving as the deputy commander of the IRGC General Staff till 2019. In April 2019, he assumed the position of the IRGC commander.

Gholam Ali Rashid was the commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters. During the 1980s war, he emerged as one of the key military officers, according to local media. He played a significant role in the operational command of the armed forces.