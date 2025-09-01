WORLD
Modi, Putin get cosy at SCO summit days after US punished India for buying Russian oil
At the SCO summit in Tianjin, Indian and Russian leaders reaffirm close ties, underscoring trust and cooperation even as Washington’s new duties raise pressure on New Delhi.
Modi and Putin share a warm handshake and smiles as they approach Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: AA) / AA
September 1, 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, highlighting the close bilateral ties between the two nations even as US tariffs on Indian goods raise economic pressures.

On Monday, Modi and Putin shared a warm handshake and smiles as they approached Chinese President Xi Jinping, with Modi later posting a picture on X of himself and Putin inside the armoured Aurus limousine used by the Kremlin chief. 

“Even in the most difficult situations, India and Russia have always walked shoulder to shoulder,” Modi said. “Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries but also for global peace, stability and prosperity.”

Putin reciprocated, addressing Modi as “Dear Mr. Prime Minister, dear friend,” and emphasising decades of “friendly and trusting” relations as a foundation for future cooperation. 

Modi also welcomed efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, stating, “A way has to be found to end the conflict as soon as possible and establish permanent peace.”

US tariffs raise economic pressure on India

The United States recently imposed additional tariffs on Indian goods, citing concerns over trade imbalances and India’s growing imports of Russian crude oil. The new duties, which come on top of existing tariffs, have raised the total levy on certain Indian products to 50 percent.

Analysts say the measures could shave 0.6–0.8 percentage points off India’s GDP growth if they remain in place for a full year. The tariffs target labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, jewellery, and consumer goods, which could lead to job losses and add strain to India’s export-oriented industries.

Despite the tariffs, there is little indication that India will curb its imports of Russian crude. India and China remain the largest buyers of Russian oil, with New Delhi prioritising energy security and maintaining strong bilateral energy ties with Moscow.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
