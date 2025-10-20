The Palestinian group Hamas has called on international actors to pressure Israel to honour its ceasefire commitments in Gaza, saying it is working to complete the handover of Israeli hostages’ remains despite major challenges.

Hamas “abides by all details of the ceasefire in Gaza, especially in the first phase by handing over all living captives at once,” Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said in a press statement published on the group’s Telegram channel on Monday.

“We are working daily to complete the handover of all the remains of the Israeli captives,” Qassem said, noting that the process faces “major challenges because of the extensive destruction” in Gaza.

Hamas already released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of 13 more captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under the ceasefire agreement which took effect on October 10, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

Qassem accused Israel of deliberately bombing areas where hostages were kept during the war.

“One of the main obstacles we face in delivering the remains is the absence of heavy machinery needed to remove the rubble,” he added. “We have made this clear to the mediators.”

Repeated ceasefire violations