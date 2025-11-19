US President Donald Trump has said he would start "working" on the war in Sudan, after visiting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman asked him to help end the conflict.

"His majesty would like me to do something very powerful having to do with Sudan," Trump said at a Saudi-US business forum on Wednesday.

"It was not on my charts to be involved in, I thought it was just something that was crazy and out of control," he added.

"But I just see how important that is to you, and to a lot of your friends in the room, Sudan. And we're going to start working on Sudan."

Since its outbreak in April 2023, the war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed at least 40,000 people and displaced nearly 12 million.

Washington has urged the warring parties to finalise a truce, while Trump's own Africa envoy Massad Boulos on Saturday told the AFP news agency the war in Sudan was the "the world's biggest humanitarian crisis."

But Trump himself has barely commented on it, focusing instead on the wars in Gaza and Ukraine in his pursuit of a Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump says he has solved eight conflicts since returning to office in January.