US
2 min read
Saudi crown prince tours friendlier US Congress after lavish welcome by Trump at White House
Mohammed bin Salman arrives at Capitol building for reception attended by some Democratic as well as Republican members of Congress.
Saudi crown prince tours friendlier US Congress after lavish welcome by Trump at White House
White House hosted a state dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday evening. / AP
November 19, 2025

Lawmakers are set to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the US Capitol on the second day of a visit to the United States that has aimed to tout stronger-than-ever economic and security ties with US President Donald Trump designating the Gulf country as a "major non-NATO ally".

President Donald Trump gave bin Salman a lavish welcome at the White House on Tuesday and both countries signed agreements in the fields of civilian nuclear energy and defence.

A handful of Republican members of Congress, including House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast attended a black-tie dinner at the White House for bin Salman on Tuesday, according to a White House official.

The crown prince arrived at the Capitol building on Wednesday morning where congressional aides said Johnson was holding a reception for him attended by some Democratic as well as Republican members of Congress.

The meeting was not announced and the speaker's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Neither Johnson nor Republican Senate Leader John Thune planned the type of press opportunity, with photos and brief remarks, that is often held when world leaders visit the Capitol.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Trump designates Saudi Arabia as 'major non-NATO ally'

Bin Salman, who agreed in the meeting to increase the kingdom's planned investments in the US to $1 trillion from $600 billion, is also attending an investment conference in Washington on Wednesday that will include CEOs from major US companies.

The two sides also announced new agreements on arms sales, civil nuclear cooperation and artificial intelligence after the meeting.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Saudi state oil giant Aramco, Amin Nasser, said on Wednesday in comments carried by Saudi state TV that Saudi Arabia will sign energy sector agreements with the US worth $30 billion.

His comments came during the US-Saudi investment forum, being held in Washington.

RelatedTRT World - Saudi Arabia ties Abraham Accords with Israel to creation of independent Palestine
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package