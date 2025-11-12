It has become nearly impossible for people to tell the difference between music generated by artificial intelligence and that created by humans, according to a survey released on Wednesday.

The polling firm Ipsos asked 9,000 people to listen to two clips of AI-generated music and one of human-made music in a survey conducted for France-based streaming platform Deezer.

"Ninety-seven percent could not distinguish between music entirely generated by AI and human-created music," said Deezer in a statement.

The survey was conducted between October 6 and 10 in eight countries: Brazil, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands and the United States.

Deezer said more than half of the respondents felt uncomfortable at not being able to tell the difference.

Pollsters also asked broader questions about the impact of AI, with 51 percent saying the technology would lead to more low-quality music on streaming platforms and almost two-thirds believing it will lead to a loss of creativity.

"The survey results clearly show that people care about music and want to know if they're listening to AI or human made tracks or not," Deezer CEO Alexis Lanternier said in a statement.

Related TRT World - AI-generated country song tops US digital sales chart

AI-generated tracks on the rise