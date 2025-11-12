US
2 min read
AI-generated country song tops US digital sales chart
"Walk My Walk" by anonymous artist Breaking Rust becomes first AI-produced country track to hit No. 1 on Billboard rankings.
AI-generated country song tops US digital sales chart
AI country song "Walk My Walk" by Breaking Rust becomes the first AI-generated track to top Billboard’s US digital country sales chart. / Reuters
November 12, 2025

A country song featuring a male voice generated by artificial intelligence has reached the top of the US charts for the first time this week.

"Walk My Walk" by Breaking Rust — an artist with no known identity but widely reported by US media to be powered by generative AI technology — hit No. 1 on Billboard magazine’s chart ranking digital sales of country songs, according to data published Monday.

AI-generated tracks have been creeping onto various music charts in recent months, and country music — a genre rooted in Americana and made famous by legends like Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks — is now part of the trend.

Breaking Rust does not claim to have used AI to create the hit, but the song’s vocals are not attributed to any human singer, and the project’s visuals — including illustrations and promotional clips — are clearly AI-generated.

The music industry and several analysts have therefore labelled Breaking Rust an AI artist.

The track credits list Aubierre Rivaldo Taylor as the songwriter — a name that appears only in connection with Def Beats AI, another project known to be driven by artificial intelligence.

Growing trend

RECOMMENDED

Since the emergence of AI platforms like Suno and Udio, fully AI-generated songs have multiplied across streaming platforms.

In July, the creators of Velvet Sundown confirmed their classic rock group was an AI product after one of its songs surpassed one million streams.

In September, virtual R&B singer Xania Monet became the first AI artist to enter the US best-selling charts.

Small record label Hallwood Media later signed her to a deal reportedly worth $3 million.

Mississippi native Telisha Jones, 30, later revealed she used the Suno platform to produce Monet’s songs.

To date, music service Deezer remains the only major streaming platform to systematically label songs fully generated by artificial intelligence.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations