For over a century, filmmaking has been shaped by tools that evolved slowly, from the early days of silent reels to sophisticated digital effects.

The movie industry has always approached new technologies, from sound to colour and CGI (computer-generated imagery), with initial reluctance, only to eventually integrate them into the creative process.

However, last month, a new wave of tools emerged from artificial intelligence start-ups that may push the industry into its next era of transformation.

Google's Veo 3 and Flow, both video generation systems, allow users to create entire scenes by simply describing them in words. Dialogue, camera movement, music, and background details can all be built from a single prompt.

What once required months of planning, million-dollar budgets, and armies of technicians can now be accomplished by a single person with a laptop and an internet connection.

And Google is only one part of this accelerating movement. Midjourney, Sora, Runway, Kling, Minimax’s Hailuoai, and Luma’s Dream Machine are all offering creators the ability to turn sketches of an idea into something that looks like a finished film in under a minute.

These advanced clips are so realistic that many viewers seem unable to distinguish them from those made by human filmmakers and actors.

Despite how exciting and innovative this sounds, it brings up a deeper question resonant with studios and creative spaces.

Are these new tools opening the door to a broader, more accessible form of artistic expression, or are they quietly pushing aside the role of human imagination and creativity?

‘Start of a new era’

Unlike earlier tools that assisted specific tasks, the new updated AI video generator platforms promise complete creative workflows.

Veo 3 generates 1080p video clips (a benchmark in high quality video) from text, recreating cinematic camera work, sound design, and scenery without a film set.

Flow, launched alongside it, offers a storyboard-style interface that lets users shape narratives frame by frame, making the process feel less like coding and more like directing.

While Midjourney — better known for imagery — began testing animated versions, OpenAI’s short-video generator Sora promises longer scenes in upcoming releases.

Runway’s Gen-3 Alpha, also launched in May, focuses on real-time editing and offers users the ability to adjust characters, scenes, or movement on the fly.

Luna’s Dream Machine — the developers also call themselves “The 3D AI Company” — delivers high-quality video with lighting, shading, and character motion that has surprised even professionals. Some filmmakers have mentioned that the visual finish of its short clips already rivals work produced by established animation teams.

“I see them as the start of a new era. They've democratised production,” says Endrit Restelica, founder of Jumbo L.L.C., an innovation laboratory and communications firm, referring to AI-powered filmmaking platforms.

“What once required a Hollywood budget can now be done by someone with a laptop and a vision. Faster, cheaper, and more accessible than ever.”

Subscription fees of Veo 3 peak at US $249 a month, and some are even cheaper. That price sits well below the budget of a small on-set shoot, suggesting filmmaking is now within easier reach.

Leo Kadieff, producer and artist at Wolf Games — a generative gaming start-up — was “one of the first generative artists to be hired full-time to work exclusively with AI tools nearly two years ago,” observes the shift happening in real-time.

“This is especially transformative for VFX-style productions, which were once notoriously difficult and expensive to create,” he tells TRT World.