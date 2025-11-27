Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed the launch of a programme to equip forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a military alliance, with modern Russian weapons.

“We propose launching a large-scale programme to equip collective forces with modern Russian weapons and equipment that have proven their effectiveness in actual combat,” Putin said in an address to a CSTO leaders’ summit in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek on Thursday, adding that they plan to organise a series of joint exercises in this spirit.

The CSTO is a military alliance formed in 2002, which consists of Russia and the former Soviet states of Armenia, which suspended its participation in CSTO activities in early 2024, as well as Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

Speaking about Moscow's chairmanship in the military alliance, which will begin on January 1 2026, Putin said that Russia will continue to work closely with its allies regarding all matters related to bolstering the alliance’s military potential.

Putin said they will prioritise efforts to improve the combat readiness of national contingents, as well as the command and control of collective forces, but that much work remains to be done to improve mechanisms for deploying peacekeeping forces.