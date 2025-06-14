WORLD
2 min read
At least 102 killed in armed attack in northern Nigeria
Suspected criminal herders storm village late Friday, marking one of deadliest assaults this year.
At least 102 killed in armed attack in northern Nigeria
Benue State Police spokesperson Udeme Edet says tactical units had been deployed to the area. / Reuters
June 14, 2025

At least 102 people were killed in a pre-dawn attack on a community in Benue State in north-central Nigeria, local officials and witnesses said Saturday.

Armed men, suspected to be criminal herders, stormed the Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area late Friday night and continued the assault into the early hours of Saturday.

The attack is among the deadliest in recent months in Nigeria's long-running conflict between farming communities and herders, which has intensified due to disputes over land, water access, migration routes and livestock damage.

"We have lost no fewer than 102 people, and over 100 others are in critical condition at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) in Makurdi," said Dennis Denen Gbongbon, president of the Association of United Farmers Benue Valley, in a phone interview.

"Medical personnel have made an urgent appeal for blood donations to save the lives of the injured."

RelatedTRT Global - Attacks in central Nigeria kill at least 20 people

Another survivor, who gave his name as Godspower, said: "The armed men poured petrol before setting fire to our shelters and burnt our people in their sleep."

Recommended

Residents said the attack lasted for more than two hours, with homes destroyed and families trapped inside burning buildings.

Joseph Har, special adviser to the Benue State governor on security and internal affairs, confirmed the incident and said authorities were still assessing the full scale of the assault.

"We are aware of the ugly incident that happened in the early hours of today, and we are investigating the killing of more than 100 people. We have recovered 102 bodies," Har said.

Benue State Police spokesperson Udeme Edet said tactical units had been deployed to the area.

"It is with great sadness that we report some individuals lost their lives and others sustained injuries," Edet said in a statement. "The police have not relented and are in pursuit of the attackers. We will continue efforts to keep everyone safe."

RelatedTRT Global - Military strike reportedly kills 20 civilians in northern Nigeria

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking