The smell of salty waves splashing against the decaying rocks commands the air. There is a peculiar solitude engulfing the magnanimous coastline as it gently echoes its Mediterranean legacy.

Sitting on the corniche in the northern Egyptian city of Alexandria during a visit back to their homeland, a father looks deeply into the eyes of his son, telling him:

"Ahmed, you must never forget you are a Muslim Arab. I am telling you this so you know who you are. Whatever happens to me, you need to be proud of where you come from and help your people."

"So why don't we stay here, dad?" the inquisitive child asked.

"Because of what Israel and the West did to us in 1967. They took our land and we lost everything we had. Our family was starving so I had to leave to provide for them. The ‘Naksa' son, you must never forget it."

At five years of age, this was the first time the young boy was confronted with his identity, an inherited belief system coupled with an ancient tribal culture and tormented history that was to burden him throughout his future travels, yet become the epicentre of his raison d'etre.

Naksa, Arabic for "the Setback", refers to the 1967 Six-Day War which marked Israel's victory over Palestine, Egypt, Syria and Jordan. Israel's military, economic, and political superiority was established, and today marks 54 years of the occupation of Palestine.

"I will become president of Egypt," the young boy would excitedly exclaim to his family and friends.

Every Sunday, it was football, politics and religion — an educational opportunity for Ahmed, who didn't spend much time with his migrant parents who spent their days and nights serving wealthy Greek suburban families.

"You don't need to celebrate your birthday. Have you liberated Palestine and Jerusalem? Have you saved Iraq [from US occupation]? What have you done my son?" his father would tell him. "What you need to do is to stop wasting your time, start reading, writing and learning."

Though he was intrigued, the boy was starting to get overwhelmed by the heavy rhetoric and was finding other ways to pass his trouble-free days instead.

Bouncing the ball on his head while his feet sank in the soft white sand on the Greek coast, Ahmed started developing a knack with the round ball. A talent limited by a clear absence of team spirit and temperament.

He was inherently influenced by the contrast between what he learnt and observed at school, and what he was hearing and living at home. A singular personality was brewing in the mind of someone who was living across two divergent worlds, and therefore different from most other children his age.

Tormented Identity

In the early 2000s – while attending an international school in Athens, Greece – Ahmed was experiencing what is known as "third culture", a term referring to children raised in a culture other than that of their parents. Being taught everything through a British curriculum and worldview meant that he was increasingly starting to question his father's teachings. A different history, different values and different outlook on life all started becoming ingrained.

"You cannot live like people here. They will never treat you like one of them. You are not one of them, and you cannot believe the lies they teach you at school," his father poignantly murmured while walking his now high school-aged son to the bus station one morning.

Parallel characters started to develop as the child sought football stardom, and alternatively dreamed of being immortalised as a revolutionary hero. Yet he envied the ability of his peers to maintain their childlike consciousness, untouched by blasphemy, war, divisive politics and conspiracy.

His undiplomatic disposition, familial scepticism and unintentional narcissism were enough to prevent him from pursuing his Zidane-like moment. Unsurprisingly, as an egocentric testosterone-filled teenager, he aggressively blamed this failure on those around him, and the nepotistic, corrupt and at times racist nature of grassroots football.

Fortunately, the pursuit of knowledge had not died, mostly thanks to the persistence and upbringing of his mother — an orphan who had raised her eight younger siblings — and the ideological intellect passed on by his 74-year-old father.

At 17, having witnessed the distinct paradigm shifts created around him in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, he was thrown into the jungle of adult life.

Still, despite being cocooned in the theoretical bubbleof academia, the young man grew more and more confused, desperately unable to reconcile the teachings of his father with his own morphing identity amidst the First World problems of life in cosmopolitan Europe.

Whilst attending an international relations lecture at a university in the US, the topic of the 1967 Six-Day War is analysed. As he desperately tries to defend all that his father taught him, one of his American classmates interrupts him abruptly.

"Come on please, we completely destroyed Egypt and all the rest of your anti-semitic neighbours. You wanted to destroy Israel but we will always be the greatest and you cannot do anything to stop that. It wasn't a Six-Day War, it was more like a six-minute war."

Many of his classmates chuckled and laughed as Ahmed was left alone boiling in rage without a chance, as the room quickly turned against him.

Sandy shores, scorching sunlight and the warmth of his family homes, whether in Athens or Alexandria, were all absent from this dimension and slowly eroding from his dispirited existence. The confines of the lecture room were unable to fully draw him in, and his teachers were unable to nurture his mind with what he viewed as their theoretically outdated words.

Early adulthood and inspiration

The boy now looks like a man but is more focused on confronting mundane incidents of racism, expressing his own reactionary politics, defined by a deep hatred for the US, Israel and colonial history. Still unattached to the concept of higher education and missing a purpose in life, he was getting carried away most of his time enjoying the guilty pleasures of Western life.

That exploded when that once unthinkable phenomenon that he had dreamt of as a child actually happened. The cry for "bread, freedom and social justice" roared from the streets of Tahrir Square.

"Walk like an Egyptian," they said around the world, as the hereditary scars of disunity and humiliation carved in 1948 and 1967 came to a momentary halt. Goosebumps crept on all his limbs as euphoria flooded the hearts and minds of Arab youth, wherever they stood.

Suddenly, it all made sense. His long derailed focus was back on track, and he steamed rapidly through graduation. The weary disconnected bridge linking East and West in his mind was once again reconnecting, as the young man galloped his way into what he thought would be a refreshing new era for him and the world alike.