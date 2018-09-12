Against the backdrop of a deteriorating security situation in Idlib with Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's onslaught looming above a defenceless and besieged population, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is negotiating with all parties to weather the storm in Idlib and find an acceptable solution.

As Turkey gains its rightful place as a force for good in a troubled and dangerous world, it is perhaps time to determine the responsibilities of the various actors, not for revenge and retribution, but rather for reflection and memory. In this process, one can also analyse some of the geopolitical patterns that further weakened an already fragile situation in the Middle East, which in turn rendered peace and stability increasingly distant prospects in the region.

The competition between Saudi Arabia and Iran is illustrative of Saudi Arabia's counterproductive behaviour in the international arena. Ever since the 1979 Iranian revolution, the Gulf has been trying to contain Tehran’s aggressive foreign policy orientation. However, it was the disastrous US intervention in Iraq in 2003, and the subsequent “de-Baathification” policy implemented by America’s viceroy in Iraq, Paul Bremmer, which surrendered Iraq to pro-Iranian forces.

Ever since, the region’s balance has tilted in Iran’s direction, increasing the latter’s appetite for more power-grabbing outside its borders creating a domino effect of sectarian violence in the region.

The rise of Iranian proxies in countries like Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and Syria has pushed Saudi Arabia and Iran into a bitter cold war. The tense political environment has been further complicated by these two regimes’ religious and ideological competition, as both aspire to impose their brands of Islam on the Muslim world.

However, instead of building a strong coalition with their natural allies, the Saudis fought other Sunni forces even more ferociously than their Shia foes. Turkey, which represents the sole successful model for development and progress in the region, has been specifically targeted.

Riyadh’s opposition to the "Arab Spring", that started in Tunisia in late 2010 and spilt over to other Arab countries, was also vicious and intractable. Seeing that the uprisings were about to dismantle the old authoritarian order, the Saudis joined forces with the UAE to impede its expansion at all costs.

These two countries supported proxies that carried out a coup d’etat (e.g. Egypt) and advised them to utilise counter-revolutionary movements and terrorist groups to shift the uprising from peaceful demonstrations into armed conflicts as it happened in Libya, Yemen, and Syria.

The fact that Iran was also vehemently opposed to the "Arab Spring" led Tehran unleash its support for terror groups in the region. Consequently, these conflicts escalated into sectarian civil wars.

Despite the heavy Iranian intervention, the Saudi-UAE axis moved ahead with their plans to undermine Sunni forces. In the case of Syria, the axis’ meddling is a textbook example of how to implode a revolution from within. This was primarily done by strengthening the most radical elements while weakening the more moderate forces.