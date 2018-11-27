A Syrian refugee who spent several months in limbo in a budget terminal at a Malaysian airport has been granted permanent residency by Canada and is en route to Vancouver, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

Hassan al Kontar's plight became widely known after he shared posts on social media that showed him surviving on donated airline meals, washing and giving himself a haircut in the toilets at Kuala Lumpur International Airport's Terminal 2.

He had been stuck since March - blocked from entering Malaysia because of visa issues and barred from travelling to other countries, and was detained last month by immigration officials.

"I know I look like someone who ran from the stone, middle ages. I'm sorry for that" the smiling 36-year-old said in a Twitter video Monday, looking tired and stroking his bushy beard.

"For the last eight years, it was hard, long journey. The last ten months, it was very hard and cold."

Malaysian officials earlier said they were going to work with Syrian authorities to deport him back to his war-torn homeland.

But his lawyer Andrew Brouwer said they brought Kontar directly to the Kuala Lumpur airport on Monday before he was put on a Vancouver-bound flight.