Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday discussed the joint efforts to uncover all aspects of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to a Turkish presidential source.

The phone call between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was made at the latter's request, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The two leaders also discussed the steps to be taken on the matter.

Prince Mohammed told a major investment conference in Riyadh that the killers of Jamal Khashoggi would be brought to justice, in his first public comments since the journalist's murder sparked international condemnation.

He said that Saudi Arabia and Turkey would work together "to reach results" on a joint investigation into the killing.

"The incident that happened is very painful, for all Saudis ... The incident is not justifiable," the crown prince said on a discussion panel. "Justice in the end will appear."

He described cooperation between Riyadh and Ankara as "special".

Hours earlier US President Donald Trump, in his toughest comments yet, told the Wall Street Journal that the crown prince bore ultimate responsibility for the operation that led to the Saudi journalist's killing.

TRT World 's Alaattin Kilic reports.

Trump said he wanted to believe Crown Prince Mohammed when he said that lower-level officials were to blame for the October 2 killing at the Saudi mission in Istanbul.