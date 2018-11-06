The tears flowed freely, as the students cried for the departed teacher with the same intensity he used to preach. Sami ul Haq, born in 1937, in a small village nestled between Islamabad and Peshawar, had mentored “millions” of students over a sixty-year career.

“He was an extraordinary man,” said Qari Abdullah, one of the tens of thousands of students, followers and wellwishers who had gathered at the Darul Uloom Haqqania for a final farewell to the man who had changed their lives with a revolutionary message.

“Maulana Sami’s contributions to Islam and Jihad cannot be measured,” said Mufti Hamza.

Now in his late 50s, Hamza remembered Sami as an “oratorical powerhouse” who had sold the idea of jihad as a “compulsory undertaking on all Muslims of fighting age.”

To spread his message Haq converted the grounds of a modest-looking seminary into a thousand-room complex where students from all over the world would come and learn about holy war.

“He took the idea of a personal struggle – that everyone is fighting an inner war and modified it with a focus on fighting the Soviets in Afghanistan,” said Zarghoun Shah, a correspondent for GEO News network, who has reported on the Taliban since the 1990s.

Uniting under the banner of 'jihad'

In the 1980s Sami ul Haq’s Darul Uloom Haqqania took the lead, among many different schools of religious learning, in giving the Afghan war a holy tinge.

Haq’s message found resonance with Pakistan’s military establishment, where his namesake, Pakistan’s then ruler General Zia ul Haq – found ‘jihad’ as the right message to win the war.

“They are very clear about jihad they don’t hide it. So if you talk in your own ideology you can call it good or bad. In their terminology, it is one that is the path of Allah, and we have to do it. It is obligatory on every Muslim,” said Shah, the reporter for GEO.

By promoting jihad, Haq inspired a generation of students who would continue to fight long after the Soviets had gone.

Amongst them were a group of young refugees from Afghanistan. The student, or ‘Taliban’, movement, as it came to be known spread like wildfire from the Darul Uloom Haqqania in northwest Pakistan, thousands of miles through hundreds of thousands of impressionable minds.

Destroying lives

“He is responsible for the murder of countless people,” says Ahmad Khan*, originally from Jalalabad, now living in Kabul.

Ahmad, in his late twenties, was born after the Soviets had left, at a time when the civil war amongst the mujahideen had started. Like others his age, he spent most of his life in refugee camps in Pakistan. There he attended schools affiliated with Haqqania in Akora Khattak.

Ahmad says smaller madrassas connected to the seminary would use symbols of jihad as teaching tools in disciplines like mathematics.

“Two grenades plus two hand grenades are four. Similarly were Kalashnikovs and other weapons of war,” Ahmad says.

“That tainted our memories with guns and bombs, and destroyed our childhood.”

Armed with the knowledge of warfare mixed with the faithful zeal of the Haqqania, the Taliban started from Kandahar, then took Kabul, and eventually captured eighty percent of Afghanistan.