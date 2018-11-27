After a relative calm of just over two months in Syria, reports of a chemical attack have surfaced a few days ahead of a crucial meeting that seeks a political solution to end the prolonged civil war.

The regime of Bashar al Assad accuses rebels of targeting civilian neighbourhoods in Aleppo city with a “poison gas” on Saturday.

Russia, the key backer of Assad’s regime, responded to the alleged attack by bombing opposition-held positions in Aleppo’s countryside, from where the regime said the gas attack was launched.

The Russian air strikes came after a long pause since Moscow and Turkey agreed to a ceasefire in October. Turkey backs the opposition in Syria.

General Igor Konashenkov, the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, told journalists in Moscow that initial investigation shows that opposition fighters used shells filled with chlorine.

Delegates from Russia, Turkey and Iran are meeting this week on November 28 and 29 to discuss a possible political structure in Syria that would be acceptable to both the regime and opposition.

Details of the attack remain sketchy, however, especially after the initial reports of fatalities, as reported by a Russian news outlet, turned out to be false.

Citing the information coming out of Syria, the United Nations says between 50 and 100 people might have been treated for injuries.

Rebel group leaders have denied the allegation, saying the Assad regime is trying to find a reason to attack their last stronghold in Idlib.

Not the first time

The Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the global watchdog, says it will send investigators to probe the incident.

Assad’s regime has hit civilian centres and opposition strongholds more than a hundred times, deploying different chemical weapons from lethal sarin to mustard gas, which disfigures the body and leaves lungs permanently damaged.

The previous OPCW investigations have documented multiple cases including the April 2017 sarin attack on the residents of Khan Shaykhun where 80 people were killed.

Experts have expressed doubts over the ability of rebels to make and store such high intensity chemical weapons.

“All the attacks we have seen have come from the air. So they have dropped in barrel bombs from helicopters and aircraft. And rebel forces don't have any of those,” Paul F Walker, a leading chemical weapons expert, told TRT Worldin an interview in September.

Only two instances where mustard agent was fired through artillery shells had been traced back to Daesh.

Chlorine is not on the prohibited list of chemicals since it has industrial applications.

Both sides have exchanged accusations of spreading fake news about chemical attacks in the past.

Uncertain future