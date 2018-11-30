The US State Department through its Iran envoy has signaled that Washington could consider using military force against Tehran, citing the country’s support to proxy groups across the Middle East and its commitment to developing more sophisticated missile systems.

In May, the Trump administration withdrew from the watershed Iran nuclear deal, which had been brokered by former president Barack Obama, receiving a rare consensus from the international community.

Since then, Washington has escalated its threats against Tehran, restoring its old sanctions over the country and asking Iranian opponents to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

“We have been very clear with the Iranian regime that we will not hesitate to use military force when our interests are threatened. I think they understand that. I think they understand that very clearly,” said Brian Hook, the senior policy advisor to the US secretary of state and the country’s special representative for Iran, during a special briefing in Washington on November 29.

But on the other side of the aisle, Iranians don't much care about the harsh rhetoric that has been coming from the US every now and then.

“I rule out any aggression against Iran. Those threatening our great nation are either stupid or repeating miscalculations,” said Ali Asghar Soltanieh, Iran’s former top diplomat to the International Atomic Energy Agency, which was instrumental in mediating talks between Iran and the US and other countries.

“[After] reading the history of the eight-year-long war imposed by [former Iraqi dictator] Saddam [Hussein's] regime [against Iran], and heroic holy defence by Iranian great nation, nobody can ever dare to think of any aggression,” Soltanieh told TRT World in early October.

Despite the Trump administration's hawkish policy against Iran, Hook's tone appears to be conciliatory. He said while Washington has “the military option on the table, our preference is to use all of the tools at our disposal diplomatically.”

US complaints on Iran

During his speech, Hook has gone through a long list of complaints against Tehran ranging from supporting militias in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Bahrain and Yemen to developing nuclear-capable missiles. In order to reinforce his argument against Tehran, the US special representative to Iran repeatedly pointed at Iran's involvement in the Yemen war.

Though Shia-majority Iran supports the Houthi rebels in Yemen, the US along with the Saudi-led Gulf coalition have been supporting Yemen's government and together they have been responsible for deadly strikes that have killed thousands of civilians, including children, and caused deadly famine.